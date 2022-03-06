Nantes defeat Montpellier 2-0 at home, in Stade de la Beaujoire, on machtday 27 of Ligue 1.

The local team opened the scoring at minute 69 with a goal from Kolo Muani.

At 93', Willem Geubbels sealed the win by scoring after an assist from Osman Bukari that allow him to tap a the Ball into an empty net.

Nantes, recent finalist of the Coupe De France after 22 years, had got just one point in their last game against Metz, after drawing 0-0, while Montpellier had arrived from losing in its stadium against Rennes by 2 to 4.

On the next date, "Les Canaris" will face Troyes and Montpellier will have Nice as its rival.