A goal by Teji Savanier was all that Montpellier needed to win in their visit to Lorient and stay around the middle of the table at 9th place with an 11-4-10 record and 37 points.

Lorient is in the relegation zone at the 19th slot with 4-9-12 and 21 points.

Lorient 0

Montpellier 1

T. Savanier 56'

Post-game insights:

Lorient have failed to score in 9 of their 25 games, only Metz (10) have failed to score more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

A. Laurienté attempted 5 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Lorient player in the French Ligue 1 this season.