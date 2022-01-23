Montpellier have scored in 11 of their 12 games, only Strasbourg (15) have scored goals in more matches in the French Ligue 1 this season.

W. Ben Yedder has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (4 goals, 1 assist).

S. Mavididi has scored 6 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Montpellier player in the French Ligue 1.

W. Ben Yedder has scored 8 goals this season (1 in this game), no player has more in the French Ligue 1.

W. Ben Yedder has scored 8 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Monaco player in the French Ligue 1.

W. Ben Yedder has scored in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (4 goals in total).

W. Ben Yedder attempted 4 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Monaco player in the French Ligue 1 this season.