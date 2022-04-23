Monaco are unbeaten in their last 13 French Ligue 1 matches when leading at half-time (W11, D2) dating back to 2nd May 2021 against Olympique Lyonnais (L2-3).

Tonight Saint-Etienne faced Monaco in the 34th round of the Ligue 1 in an intense and fiery game in the stadium Geoffroy-Guichard. The game started heated with Monaco pushing for the win until in the 23rd and 25th minutes of the game they scored 2 goals to put them ahead. Only minutes before the second half the game had to be stopped by the referee because of the heavy smoked that was caused by the fireworks from the fans.

The game continued with intensity always trying to improve the score, but neither of the teams managed to push more and increase the score. Only Saint-Etienne slipped the tie through their hands when Kolo scored their own goal, giving Monaco a bigger lead than they already had.

The game ended up in suspension in the 66th minute due to the insane amount of fireworks the fans were firing.

Game insights:

Monaco have scored in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 8 games from 19th March 2021 to 16th May 2021.

W. Khazri has scored 10 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Saint-Étienne player in the French Ligue 1.

Caio Henrique has assisted 7 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Monaco player in the French Ligue 1.

Saint-Étienne have scored in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 26th January 2022 to 6th March 2022.

Monaco have won their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winning streak was from 6th January 2021 to 7th February 2021, a run of 7 games.

W. Ben Yedder has scored 20 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Monaco player in the French Ligue 1.