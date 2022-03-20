Monaco strikes first with a delightful back-heel goal from Ben Yedder March 20, 2022 14:30 3:01 min Wissam Ben Yedder finishes off a sublime move with a delightful back-heel goal.Monaco 1 - PSG 0 PSG Ligue 1 AS Monaco -Latest Videos 0:20 min Mollet scores the second for Montpellier 0:20 min Elye Wahi puts Montpellier in front 3:28 min Ben Yedder makes it 3-0 with a penalty kick 1:29 min Volland scores and makes 2-0 for Monaco 3:01 min Ben Yedder puts Monaco in front with a "golazo" 7:13 min Lille win in Nantes despite Weah being sent off 1:23 min Weah, sent off after VAR call 8:35 min Belouizdad, the 7th qualified after 2-0 win 9:33 min Sagrada almost take win, but ended up losing 1-2 6:36 min Esperance is on the quarter-finals after 0-3 win