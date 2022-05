Lens drew Monaco in the last second of the game.

An intense game between these two, Monaco looking for the second place and Lens not letting them.

Frankowski opened the score for Lens in the 30th minute; Badiashile equalized 4 minutes later.

Ben Yedder gave his team the advantage in the 62nd minute with the hopes that the score would stay that way. Lens managed to score in the 96th minute, probably the last second of the game, to equalize them and let them go with only 1 point.