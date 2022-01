Monaco got an amazing victory after winning 4-0 against Clermont Foot this Sunday. The first goal showed up a few minutes before half-time thanks to Sofiane Diop.

During the second half, Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice (55', 62') and finally Caio Henrique scored the fourth goal.

Monaco 4 - 0 Clermont Foot

This is what's coming next this weekend on beIN SPORTS channels