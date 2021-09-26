Wissam Ben Yedder (25') scored again while Kevin Volland (48') and Sofiane Diop (90+1') added to more to lead Monaco's comeback from a 0-1 deficit at Clermont Foot in Round 8 of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

Mohamed Bayo opened the board at the 7th minute for Clermont, who looked better in the first half, but couldn't hold the lead as the Monaco attacking front awakened to complete the comeback and take three points in the visit.

Monaco improved to 3-2-3 and are now 8th in the table while Clermont Foot is 15th with 2-3-3.

Clermont Foot 1-3 Monaco in numbers: