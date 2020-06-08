Monaco have announced long-serving goalkeeper Danijel Subasic will leave the club at the end of the month.

The 35-year-old former Croatia international has made 292 appearances for Monaco since signing from Hajduk Split in 2012.

Subasic, whose contract expires on June 30, won Ligue 2 and Ligue 1 in the principality, while he was part of the side that reached the Champions League semi-finals in the 2016-17 season.

"I congratulate Danijel for his exceptional career with AS Monaco," said president Dmitry Rybolovlev.

AS Monaco and @SubasicDanijel have reached the end of a wonderful adventure together. The time has come to say goodbye to a goalkeeper who became a club legend over the past eight years. 🔴⚪️ 👏



𝙃𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙫𝙖𝙢 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙟𝙚𝙡, 𝓽𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓴𝓼 𝙎𝙪𝙗𝙖 ! pic.twitter.com/ruGCTM3CvY — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) June 8, 2020

"He came at the beginning of the project when we were still in the second division and has taken up many challenges over the years to contribute to the great achievements of the team.

"He is a great player who has demonstrated all his sporting qualities and great strength of character here.

"I would like to thank him for his loyalty and for everything he has done here. Danijel will always be welcome at AS Monaco."