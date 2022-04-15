Post game insights:
- Rennes have attempted 667 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- W. Omari attempted 101 passes in this game, the highest total for a Rennes player in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Monaco have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 4 games from 19th November 2021 to 5th December 2021.
- F. Tait scored after just 2:30, the fastest goal for Rennes in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- K. Volland has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (2 goals, 1 assist).
- W. Ben Yedder has scored 19 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Monaco player in the French Ligue 1.
- Rennes have scored in each of their last 8 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 26 goals in that run.
- K. Volland has assisted 6 goals this season (1 in this game), no Monaco player has more in the French Ligue 1.
- Monaco have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their joint longest scoring streak this season.
- M. Terrier has scored 19 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Rennes player in the French Ligue 1.
- Rennes have lost after scoring the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 23rd January 2022 against Clermont (7 games without defeat).
- Rennes have scored in their last 8 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 13 games from 22nd September 2021 to 22nd December 2021.
- Monaco have scored in each of their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 10 goals in that run.
- M. Terrier has contributed to goals in his last 5 games in the French Ligue 1 (6 goals, 0 assists).
- Rennes have scored in 27 of their 32 games, more often than any other team in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- M. Terrier has scored in his last 5 games in the French Ligue 1 (6 goals in total).
- Monaco have won their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winning streak was from 19th March 2021 to 25th April 2021, a run of 5 games.
- Monaco have won after conceding the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 22nd December 2021 against Rennes (3 games without a win).