Moffi gives Lorient the lead September 10, 2021 22:51 1:11 min Terem Moffi scores for Lorient against Lille for the 2-1 at minute 87 of Round 5 action in Ligue 1. Watch the entire Ligue 1🇫🇷⚽️ season LIVE only on beIN SPORTS 📺👀 Ligue 1 Lorient Lille Terem Moffi -Latest Videos 9:01 min Moffi's late goal gives Lorient the win 1:11 min Moffi gives Lorient the lead 0:48 min Yilmaz evens it up for Lille with a penalty 1:06 min Lauriente strikes early for Lorient against Lille 1:48 min Guardiola is seriously confused 1:08 min Delort presented with Nice 1:23 min Three South American Spurs players are in Croatia 3:01 min Ligue 1 Preview: Pochettino's Pot Luck PSG 2:07 min Sports Burst - Messi's Double Delight 1:55 min Klopp still unsure on Brazil trio