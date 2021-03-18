GOAL

Arkadiusz Milik says he is pleased to be back in the goals after joining Marseille, but has not ruled out moving again in the summer.

Milik joined the French side from Napoli in January and has scored three goals in his first six appearances, but has been linked with several teams including Juventus.

The 27-year-old Polish international told L'Equipe: "I want to play in the biggest clubs. We'll see. For now, I want to show myself here, and I want to be remembered in Marseille. I want the fans to remember my name."