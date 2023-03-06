Lionel Messi achieved a "lifelong dream" when lifting the World Cup with Argentina but wants further glory after initial struggles at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old finally got his hands on the coveted world trophy last December after inspiring Lionel Scaloni's Albiceleste to their first World Cup since 1986.

Messi scored seven times in the 2022 edition, including a double in the dramatic shoot-out victory over France in the final, to go with his three assists.

The former Barcelona man was once again at his brilliant best, firmly securing his place as one of the greatest of all time in footballing history.

"Well, it was really impressive. Everything I experienced was very nice, it's hard to explain, right?," the Argentina star told PSG's media.

"Because it is a lifelong dream that came true, and we were able to share it with the people of Argentina, the way the people of Argentina celebrated it.

"Honestly, we expected it to be crazy, but not as crazy as it was in reality. It's a moment that will stay with us for the rest of our lives, for us who were lucky enough to play in it, and for all the people of Argentina."

It may have largely been misplaced to expect Messi to struggle at the World Cup but his PSG form heading into the tournament was far from his usual lofty standards.

The global superstar scored just six times from 26 appearances in his debut 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign in Paris.

While acknowledging the difficulties of settling in the French capital, Messi has since found his feet and scored 13 goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances this term.

He added: "As I said several times, the first year I had a hard time adapting to Paris for different reasons, but this season I started it differently, with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of desire, and more comfortable with the club, the city, everything that Paris means.

"I've really enjoyed the season as I'm feeling now. I think my whole life was like that. The dedication, the work, the effort, and wanting more every day."

"It was my turn to come to a new club with the goal of being able to win the title with Paris, to be able to achieve the great objectives that we set at the beginning of the season.

Christophe Galtier's side are eight points clear at the top-flight summit as they aim to defend their Ligue 1 crown, while a crucial Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich comes on Wednesday.

PSG are 1-0 down ahead of the return leg to the Allianz Arena but Messi is out to make history with the French giants.

"To be able to achieve the great objectives that we set at the beginning of the season, we are looking to do that."