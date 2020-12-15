Star attacker Memphis Depay says he is focused on completing a successful season at Lyon, despite being the subject of constant transfer rumors, with his contract set to end in June.

“To be honest, we have a great team here and I am focused here because I do not know what will happen next year.

All that I know, is that I am a Lyon player and captain. I am here to win matches, to be important for the team. I do not have in my head what my future will be.

I am 100% focused here. What will happen in the future, we will see… I don’t have anything to say on that. I am here now, lots of clubs could be interested.”