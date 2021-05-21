Memories Of 2011 In Lille's Title Hunt May 21, 2021 16:57 3:15 min Lille's push for the Ligue 1 title evokes memories of their 2011 championship Angers 🆚 LilleSunday @ 3pm ET / Noon PTon beIN SPORTS XTRA Soccer Ligue 1 Lille Ligue 1 Show -Latest Videos 1:29 min Ramos Returns For Real Madrid Season Finale 8:09 min Koeman: "I Don't Know" About Barcelona Future 8:09 min Messi To Miss Match Against Eibar 6:17 min Boca Juniors And Barcelona SC Battle Out To Draw 12:47 min Gremio Thrash Aragua To Continue Perfect Record 9:20 min Corinthians Roll Past Sport Huancayo 7:16 min Internacional Snatch Winner Over Olimpia 0:49 min CONMEBOL Removes Colombia As Copa America Host 10:09 min Newells Old Boys Defeat Palestino 8:08 min San Lorenzo Strike Twice In Win Over 12 De Octubre