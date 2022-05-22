Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe thanked Real Madrid for their efforts as he took to Twitter on Sunday night to explain his decision to stay in France.

Mbappe had for a long time appeared likely to leave PSG at the end of his contract and sign for admirers Madrid, but he ultimately decided to shun his childhood dream club.

The World Cup winner's 28 goals and 17 assists led both Ligue 1 charts this season, with his 45 goal involvements – arriving every 67 minutes on average – the most across Europe's top five leagues.

Those talents will not be turning out in Madrid colours, though.

In his Twitter post, Mbappe thanked Madrid and their president Florentino Perez and said he will remain a fan of the Spanish giants.

"Today I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain," he wrote.

"I'm convinced that I can continue to grow here, at a club which is giving itself every means to reach the top.

"I would like to thank the president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for his confidence, his attention and his patience.

"I also have a thought for all of the PSG supporters, in France and around the world, for their countless shows of affection, especially in these last few months.

"I am very happy to continue playing in France, the country where I was born, grew up and blossomed."

Mbappe added: "I would also like to sincerely thank Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez. I am aware of the chance and privilege I had at being coveted by such an institution.

"I can imagine their disappointment. It is as big as my own hesitations.

"I will be their biggest fan in the Champions League final in Paris. At my home."

Mbappe is due to meet with the media on Monday to further discuss his decision to remain at PSG.