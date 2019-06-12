Kylian Mbappe said "now is not the time to talk about Real Madrid" after leading France past Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Mbappe has been linked with LaLiga giants Madrid – talk of a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu intensifying after the Paris Saint-Germain star hinted he could be ready for a "new project".

However, Mbappe was not in the mood to discuss Madrid following France's 4-0 rout of Andorra on Tuesday.

"Now is not the time to talk about Real Madrid," Mbappe told reporters post-game.

"You always ask me the same thing, but it's not the time."

Mbappe scored in France's comprehensive victory to take his career tally to 100 goals for club and country.

The 20-year-old broke the deadlock in the 11th minute after racing clear and lifting a delicate finish over the onrushing Josep Gomes.

In his 180 senior games, Mbappe has netted 87 times in all competitions across two seasons each with Monaco and Ligue 1 champions PSG, with Tuesday's goal his 13th on the international stage.