With all the South America players away on international duty – Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Marquinhos and Keylor Navas – and with Sergio Ramos injured, it was Kylian Mbappe who led Paris Saint-Germain in training on Thursday on the eve of their Ligue 1 match at home against Angers.

Despite their 2-0 defeat at Rennes just before the international break, Mauricio Pochettino's side have a six-point advantage over Lens at the top of the table, with Nice and Angers two further points behind.

PSG have lost only two matches out of 12 so far in all competitions – before being beaten at Rennes, they were defeated by Lille 1-0 in the Trophee des Champions in their first official game of the season.