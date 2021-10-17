Marseille's Pau López spectacular double save against Lorient October 17, 2021 22:17 0:56 min Marseille's goalkeeper Pau López makes two straight saves against Lorient. Here's a look at what's coming up in soccer on beIN SPORTS: Ligue 1 Lorient Marseille Pau Lopez -Latest Videos 2:02 min Ligue 1 Round 10: Best of Mauro Icardi 11:01 min Ligue 1 Round 10: Best of Kylian Mbappé 1:43 min Tuchel: Lukaku has been overplayed 5:03 min Ligue 1 Round 10: All goals 2:25 min Ligue 1 Round 10: Top saves 0:54 min OGS slams media over Rashford 2:34 min Ligue 1 Round 10: Top goals 0:36 min Fati extension close, says Koeman 1:17 min Umtiti: I won't leave Barca 1:08 min Rumors: Barca eye Isak