Pol Lirola scored at 74' to give Marseille the victory against Troyes. The locals share now the third position with Nice.

Olympique Marseille have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last long run of games without conceding a goal in the competition was a run of 5 games from 10th January 2020 to 8th February 2020.

On the other hand, Troyes have failed to score in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer run of games without scoring a goal in the competition was a run of 4 games from 20th February 2018 to 10th March 2018.

In the next round Marseille is playing vs Nantes and Troyes is facing Lorient.

This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS!