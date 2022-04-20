An amazing game between Nantes and Marseille

Nantes gave today Marseille a battle that they couldn’t keep up with the locals. The game started heated and with both teams wanting the win. Andrei scored a beautiful header that started off as a corner and was beautifully executed. Marseille wouldn’t give up and they received a clear penalty that Payet inserted into the bottom left corner.

That wasn’t it, Marcus Coco was feeling good and scored a beautiful volley goal that gave them again the lead.

It wasn’t long after that the locals equalized. They were given another penalty after the foul that Payet scored perfectly.

The locals didn’t give up then, they kept fighting until in the 75th minute they took again the advantage. That means that they denied PSG the title.