Olympique Marseille got an important victory 2-1 over Nice, their direct rival in the race to access Champions League spots. Sampaoli's team recover the second place that they had lost recently.

For Marseille, the goals were made by Arkadiusz Milik (at 49 minutes) and Cédric Bakambu (at 89 minutes). On the other side, Mario Lemina (at 92 minutes) was the scorer for Nice.