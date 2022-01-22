Olympique Marseille took advantage of an extremely defensive RC Lens to grab 3 points in their visit to Stade Bollaert-Delelis with a 0-2 victory.

Dimitri Payet converted a penalty kick at the 34th minute before Cedric Bakambu duplicated the lead with a perfect cross-shot from the left at the 77th.

Marseille climbed, at least momentarily, to the second spot on the 2021/22 Ligue a campaign and it's now 11-7-3 while RC Lens fell to 9-6-7 at the seventh slot.

Olympique Marseille have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their 11 games, more than any other in the French Ligue 1 this season.



Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 13 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 17 games from 18th February 2017 to 19th January 2018.



Olympique Marseille are undefeated in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 16th May 2021 to 1st December 2021, a run of 8 games.