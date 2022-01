Olympique Marseille and Lille finished the action in week 21 of Ligue 1 with a 1-1 draw.

Sven Botman scored from a header in the 15th minute but with 15 minutes to go Cengiz Under canceled the lead and gave a point to Sampaoli's team.

With the draw, Marseille is third with 37 points, while Lille is 10th with 29 points.

Marseille 1-1 Lille

