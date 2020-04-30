Malang Sarr will leave Nice at the end of the season after turning down a new contract, with Arsenal, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen among the clubs linked.

The France Under-21 international has long been considered a potential future pillar of Les Blues' senior side, such has been his development.

Now 21, centre-back Sarr is already in his fourth full season in Nice's first-team squad, having made the breakthrough in the 2016-17 campaign as a 17-year-old.

After making 35 Ligue 1 appearances last term, Nice managed to hold on to Sarr for the 2019-20 season and he played 19 times in France's top flight prior to the coronavirus pandemic bringing things to a halt.

With the Ligue 1 season now officially over, it appears Sarr has already played his final match for his hometown club, announcing he will not sign a new deal in an encouraging turn of events for many clubs supposedly interested in his services.