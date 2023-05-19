After trailing on the scoreboard, Lyon recovered and secured a (3-1) victory over AS Monaco, holding on to European spots in Ligue 1.

After conceding a penalty early in the match, accurately converted by Ben Yedder (2'), Alexandre Lacazette equalized the score in the 28th minute, reaching 26 goals in the competition, the same tally as Mbappé.

The Lyon forward has been involved in at least 30 goals in three different seasons, scoring 26 times and providing 5 assists.

The victory of the team, which remains among the top five in Ligue 1, was completed with goals from Maxence Caqueret (57') and Rayan Cherki (78').