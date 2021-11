Lyon wins 1-0 away from home at the Stade de la Mosson, thanks to a Lucas Paqueta goal in the first half.

The Brazilian international scored in the 17th minute, and despite some effort from Montpellier to equalize, the defense from OL did enough to keep them at bay.

Lyon goes to 7th with 22 points while Montpellier is 11th with 19 points.

Montpellier 0-1 Lyon

