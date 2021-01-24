Lyon Smash Saint-Etienne In Derby Rhône-Alpes January 24, 2021 23:00 11:28 min Lyon show no mercy as they strike five past Saint-Etienne to go third in Ligue 1 and two points from the top spot. Ligue 1 Highlights Lyon Ligue 1 Highlights St Etienne -Latest Videos 11:28 min Lyon Smash Saint-Etienne In Derby Rhône-Alpes 8:58 min Atleti Come From Behind To Beat Valencia 8:24 min Mali Secure Win Over Zimbabwe To Go Top Of Group 1:05 min Bouanga Gets Own Goal To Increase It To 5-0 Lyon 1:21 min Correa Gets Insurance Goal For Atleti 1:04 min Tino Kadewere Gets Brace To Make It 4-0 Lyon 1:01 min Marcelo Gets Brace And Makes It 3-0 To Lyon 1:31 min Suarez Nets Birthday Goal Against Valencia 1:01 min Lyon Doubles Their Lead From Marcelo 8:17 min Cameroon Advance After Burkina Faso Stalemate