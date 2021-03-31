Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas addressed questions about contract negotiations with Rudi Garcia, whose deal is set to expire in June:

🎙️ @JM_Aulas: "There has been no contact with any coach other than @RudiGarcia. Our final position in @Ligue1_ENG will not be a determining factor. We are pragmatic. We must finish the season very strongly." pic.twitter.com/JJYDFjeWng — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) March 30, 2021

“We respect what we have said for a very long time. Of course there are leanings, but I am keeping them for me. We speak regularly about several hypotheses, but the best hypothesis is that we become champions… Experience has shown that the less we rush to take decisions, the calmer we are.”

“I can assure you that there have been no contacts made with any other manager other than Rudi. All those who think they know do not know, and are more likely to make a mistake than tell the truth.”