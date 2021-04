Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has joined the chorus of critics to slam proposed plans for a European Super League competition.



“This Super League does not get popular support because it emphasises the virtues of money against the spirit of fair play, when we must be more united. We need to build bridges, not walls. We will build together with (PSG president) Nasser (Al-Khelaifi) the future of a football where sporting meritocracy and emotion is not forgotten.”