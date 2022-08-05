The amazing opening game of the 22/23 Ligue 1 between Lyon and Ajaccio.

Lyon opened the score in the 12th minute after an incredible goal.

Lyon were awarded a penalty, which Alexandre Lacazette scored without any problem.

Ajaccio closed the gap after scoring a penalty in the 31st minute.

The first half ended 2-1 and with 2 red cards.

Sadly, there were no more goals in the second half.

So, the game came to an end with a score of 2-1 in favor of Lyon.

Post-Game Insights:

Lyon are unbeaten in their last 19 opening games in Ligue 1 (W15 D4), after being winless in their previous 16.

Lyon's Tetê has been involved in six goals in his last five Ligue 1 games (2 goals, 4 assists).

Only Wissam Ben Yedder (23) and Neymar (21) have scored more penalty goals than Thomas Mangani (19) in Ligue 1 since the 2015/16 season and the Ajaccio recruit's first goal in the top-flight.