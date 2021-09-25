Lyon drop points at home with a draw against Lorient September 25, 2021 23:16 8:49 min Lyon and Lorient draw 1-1. Goals by Lorient's Armande Lauriente (20') and Lyon's Karl Toko Ekambi (50'). The match in numbers: Ligue 1 Lorient Lyon -Latest Videos 0:27 min Real Madrid stopped by Villarreal 8:49 min Lyon drop points at home with draw against Lorient 1:30 min Draxler scores right after subbing in 9:19 min PSG win eighth in a row by beating Montpellier 2-0 0:28 min Navas preserving PSG's lead against Montpellier 1:00 min Ekambi goes through everyone to even it for Lyon 0:56 min Perfect free kick by Laurienté. Lorient over Lyon 1:41 min Idrissa Gueye hits a rocket to put PSG ahead 1-0 10:59 min Jonathan David's brace leads Lille to victory 0:47 min Sissoko cuts the lead in half for Strasbourg