A goal fest today between Brest and Lyon in Ligue 1.

Maxence Caqueret opened the scoring for Lyon in the 21st minute.

In the 29th minute, Mathias Pereira equalized for Brest.

3 minutes later Rayan Cherki put Lyon in front.

Lacazzete scored from the spot in the 35th.

The first half ended 1-2.

Starting the second half, Tete extended Lyon’s lead.

The locals managed to close the gap in the 72nd minute.

The game finished 2-4 in favor of Lyon.