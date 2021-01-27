Lorient Steal Win With Own Goal By Anthony Racioppi January 27, 2021 22:56 1:26 min The goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi slips the ball over the line to allow Lorient to get a 3-2 win over Dijon. Ligue 1 Lorient Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Dijon -Latest Videos 1:26 min Lorient Steal Win With Own Goal By Racioppi 9:53 min Draw With Namibia Sends Zambia To Quarterfinals 11:15 min Guinea Avoid Tanzania Scare To Advance 1:05 min Mama Baldé Gives Dijon 2-1 Lead Before Halftime 1:01 min Bruno Ecuele Manga Gives Dijon Equalizer 0:54 min Trevoh Chalobah Gives Lorient A 1-0 Lead 0:42 min Manyama Gives Tanzania Lead Over Guinea 0:48 min Tanzania Equalize Through Majogoro Golazo 10:29 min Report: Ake Arrives In Turin Ahead Of Juve Switch 1:00 min Barry Gives Guinea Dream Start Over Tanzania