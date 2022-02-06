Lorient 2 (S. Soumano 43' (A: A. Laurienté)I. Koné 76') 0 - 0 Lens

Lens midfielder Yannick Cahuzac collected against Lorient the 12th red card of his career in Ligue 1. Since Opta has been collecting this data (1991/92), only Cyril Rool (21) and Cyril Jeunechamp (16) have done worse.

Ibrahima Koné scored 39 seconds after coming on the pitch, the second fastest substitute to score in Ligue 1 for Lorient since Opta has collected this data (2006/07), after... Sambou Soumano, last January at Nantes (19 seconds). He is the first player to score in the top-flight for his first game with the Merlus since Terem Moffi, in October 2020 at Reims.

Sambou Soumano is the first Lorient player to score on each of his first three shots on target in Ligue 1 since Zargo Touré in October 2015-January 2016 (also 3). He is the top scorer in the Top 5 European leagues in 2022 among players born in the 21st century (3 goals).

Lorient have been trailing for only 101 minutes at home this season in Ligue 1, with only Paris doing better (88).

Lorient have scored three of their last five Ligue 1 goals by substitutes (Soumano x2, I. Koné), compared to none in their first 15 goals this season.

Lens have failed to get a single shot on target against Lorient (8 shots in total), a first for the club since February 2011 (10 shots, 0 on target at Paris). The Sang et Or have failed to score in two consecutive games in L1 for the first time since May 2021 (3).

Lorient recorded two consecutive clean sheets at home in Ligue 1 for the first time since September 2016 (also 2). For his return, Matthieu Dreyer registered only his third clean sheet with the Merlus (in 16 games), after February 2021 v Reims (1-0) and April 2021 v Brest (1-0).

Lorient have the co-highest differential in Ligue 1 this season between their home and away performances (12 points - 16 home, 4 away), along with Monaco and Montpellier (Rennes can overtake them if they win their game against Brest). Les Merlus won a home game in the top-flight by more than a one-goal margin for the first time since May 2021 (2-0 v Angers).

Lens have lost four of their last six Ligue 1 games (W2), as many as in their first 17 this season (W7 D6).

Lorient won their first Ligue 1 game since September 2021 (1-0 v Nice), ending a streak of 15 games without winning in the top-flight (D5 L10).

S. Soumano has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (3 goals, 0 assists).

Lorient have scored in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 5 goals in that run.

Lorient have beaten Lens for the first time in the French Ligue 1 since 22nd November 2014, a run of 4 games without a win.

