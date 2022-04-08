FC Lorient came back from a 0-2 deficit and exploded with 6 goals to defeat Saint-Etienne at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir. This match opened the action of week 31 of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

Saint-Etienne came banging into the match scoring early in the 4th minute via Denis Bouanga. Arnaud Nordin made it 0-2 later in the 22nd minute, right before Lorient regrouped and found the key to get into Saint-Etienne's defense.

Terem Moffi started the party on the 42nd and Ibrahima Kone tied the match in the 45+1st to get to the locker room 2-2 at halftime.

In the second half, the rout started with Enzo Le Fee in the 61st, Kone again in the 65th, and finally Quentin Boisgard in the 89th.

Saint-Etienne went down into the relegation zone at the 18th position with a 6-9-16 record, good for 27 points while Lorient keeps escaping from the red line, now with a 7-10-14 mark and 31 points.