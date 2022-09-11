Lorient beat Nantes in an exciting match that ended 3-2 September 11, 2022 18:04 10:12 min Lorient got their 3rd win in a row in Ligue 1 by beating Nantes 3-2 in an exciting match and moving up to 4th place in the table at the moment. Ligue 1 Lorient Nantes -Latest Videos 10:12 min Lorient beat Nantes 3-2 in an exciting match 3:01 min Andy Delort's incredible bicycle kick golazo 8:09 min Toulouse end their negative streak with a win 8:09 min Ajaccio continue their winless streak 8:58 min Goalless draw between Strasbourg and Clermont 8:16 min Marseille continue their winning streak in Ligue 1 1:23 min Fantastic Neymar goal with amazing Messi assist 8:38 min PSG win thanks to a Neymar goal 13:29 min Al Hilal win the Lusail Super Cup Final 0:28 min Benzema could be back for derby