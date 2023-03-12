Lois Openda puts on a show with Lens against Clermont March 12, 2023 15:35 10:39 min Lois Openda scored a hat-trick in 4 minutes for RC Lens and also provided an assist to help his team beat Clermont Foot 0-4 on matchday 27 of Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Lens -Latest Videos 10:39 min The Lois Openda show 9:19 min Report: Brest 1-2 PSG 8:13 min 4-0: Antalyaspor invincible tonight 0:43 min Xavi wants Barca stay 0:36 min Rumors: Man Utd to prioritize Kane 1:05 min Haaland suited to Congo, everywhere 0:27 min Ten Hag discusses Bruno emotion 1:06 min Ancelotti backs Benzema to shine 1:34 min Ten Hag named Manager of the Month 11:29 min 0-0: Huracán draw against Sporting Cristal