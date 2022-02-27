Olympique Lyonnais dominated most part of the game and had the best chances, but a mistake by one of their defenders was the difference today. With a goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson, the reigning champions won 1-0 in their visit to Lyon and are now 8th with 39 points. Lucas Paquetá scored a late equalizer for Lyon at 88' but VAR ruled out the goal for a very questionable foul.
Post-Match Insights
- Lyon have lost their 18th Ligue 1 game against Lille in the 21st century (P43 – W11 D14), having lost more often against no other opponent over the period.
- Lyon have lost their last three Ligue 1 games at home against the title holder, as many as in the previous 21 (W12 D6).
- Lyon have lost two of their last four Ligue 1 games (W1 D1), after not losing any of the previous seven (W3 D4).
- Lille have won four of their last six Ligue 1 games away from home (D1 L1), after winning only one of the previous seven (D3 L4).
- Lille have kept a clean sheet in their last three Ligue 1 games, more than in their first 23 this season (2). This is their best run in the league since last May (also 3).
- Lyon have failed to score despite 20 shots attempted against Lille tonight, their highest tally in a Ligue 1 game without scoring since January 2021 (23 v Metz).
- Gabriel Gudmundsson scored his first goal in 18 Ligue 1 games, becoming the first Swedish player to score under Lille shirt in the top-flight since Kennet Andersson in May 1994 (v Auxerre).
- Romain Faivre (Lyon) attempted five shots against Lille tonight, his co-best total in a Ligue 1 game this season after a trip... to Lille in October 2021 with Brest (5 also, including 1 goal).
- Léo Jardim made eight saves against Lyon tonight, the highest tally for a Lille keeper in a Ligue 1 game without conceding a goal since Opta collects this data (2006/07).
- Houssem Aouar played his 150th Ligue 1 game tonight (all with Lyon), with Lille remaining the opponent he faced the most in the top-flight without ever winning (P10 – D5 L5).