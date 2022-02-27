Olympique Lyonnais dominated most part of the game and had the best chances, but a mistake by one of their defenders was the difference today. With a goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson, the reigning champions won 1-0 in their visit to Lyon and are now 8th with 39 points. Lucas Paquetá scored a late equalizer for Lyon at 88' but VAR ruled out the goal for a very questionable foul.

Post-Match Insights