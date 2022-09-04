Lille win 1-3 on their visit to Montpellier September 4, 2022 20:03 8:57 min Lille won again in Ligue 1 after beating Montpellier 1-3 on matchday 6. Ligue 1 Lille Montpellier HSC -Latest Videos 8:57 min Lille win 1-3 on their visit to Montpellier 1:58 min 'Ronaldo no longer Juve's problem' 1:00 min Arteta pinpoints consistency 0:31 min Atletico sweating on Oblak injury 1:18 min Lozano cleared of facial fractures 9:59 min Report: Nantes 0-3 PSG 11:16 min Fenerbahce win 2-0 against Kayserispor 1:23 min Mbappe's awesome goal with an assist from Messi 12:15 min Marseille win 5-0 against Angers 1:21 min Lacazzete's brilliant header goal