Lille beat Clermont 4-0 at home, in Stade Pierre-Mauroy, on matchday 27 of Ligue 1 in France.

Jonathan Bamba (2' 1T), Jonathan David (25' 2T), Zeki Celik (38' 2T), and Edon Zhegrova (44' 2T) were the goal scorers of the overwhelming victory of the local team.

Lille took the lead in the first few minutes of the game and then controlled the match without any problems.

In the next round, Lille will face Saint Etienne, while Clermont will have Lorient as their rival.