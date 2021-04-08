Lille boss Christophe Galtier has denied rumors he has been approached by Lyon or Nice to take over their head coaching positions.

Galtier went as far as to suggest that his name appearing in headlines is a deliberate attempt to disrupt Lille, who currently top the Ligue 1 table, three points ahead of PSG.

“A club that wants to target me? I haven’t been targeted, so that things are clear. These methods, these announcements when neither of the two clubs (+ Lyon) have approached me, show that this is coming from a few years ago, these methods of destabilisation. Concerning my future, I am very calm. I am obsessed with the final 7 matches which presents an incredible opportunity. I do not want to lose energy on what I am reading.”