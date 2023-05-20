Lille staged a comeback at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq against Marseille (2-1), securing a place in the European zone of Ligue 1 with two matchdays remaining in the competition.

Under the leadership of French coach Paulo Fonseca, the team regained victory at the most opportune moment. After the defeat against Reims and the draw against Monaco, Lille earned three points to maintain their fifth position in the table, extending the gap to four points from Stade Rennes and Lyon, who are yet to play their matches in the thirty-sixth round.