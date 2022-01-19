Lille had a fairly easy night at home against Lorient defeating the visiting side 3-1.

Lille's goals were scored by: Lihadji 10'M, Jenz 19' (OG), and Reinildo 31' while Roumano added Lorient's lone goal at the 90+2'.

LOSC keep fighting for European competition spots and is now 8th with an 8-8-5 record, while Lorient is struggling with relegation at the 18th spot with 3-8-10.

The winning side is undefeated in their last 9 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 3rd April 2021 to 8th August 2021.

Lorient have failed to win in their last 14 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest winless streak in the competition (since at least 2006/2007).