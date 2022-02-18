Lille and FC Metz had a tough time finding ways to attack each other and played to a 0-0 draw at the start of Ligue 1's matchday 25.

After the match Lille has a record of 9-9-7 good for 36th points and marching in the 9th position while Metz moved to 4-9-12 and 21 points, struggling in the 18th slot.

Post-game insights:



Metz have failed to win in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 3rd October 2021 to 21st November 2021, a run of 6 games.



Metz have failed to score in 10 of their 25 games, more often than any other team in the French Ligue 1 this season.

