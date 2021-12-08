Ligue 1 Round 17. The moment: Martin Terrier’s hat-trick December 8, 2021 15:03 1:45 min Martin's Terrier hat-trick was chosen as the moment of French Ligue 1 in round 17. Ligue 1 Martin Terrier -Latest Videos 10:37 min Ligue 1 Round 17: Best of Lucas Paqueta 1:45 min Ligue 1 Round 17. The moment 1:16 min Xavi: We can still make history in UCL 1:27 min ‘Our goal is to win UCL’ - Ancelotti 1:24 min Nagelsmann: Barca can still win UCL this year 2:09 min 'A decisive game' - Pique and Xavi 4:19 min Ligue 1 Round 17: Best of Jonathan David 1:26 min Turkish Super Lig Round 15: Top Saves 8:19 min Ligue 1 Round 17: Best of Renato Sanches 2:22 min Turkish Super Lig Round 15: Top goals