Lens and Angers finished 2-2 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Boufal had scored for visitors to take the lead before halftime but Kakuta and Sotoca decided Lens were up in the score in the second part. Finally, Thomas leveled terms for Angers.

Next round, Lens is going to play against Clermont and Angers are facing Monaco.

