Ligue 1 Round 14: All highlights November 23, 2021 15:20 9:02 min Enjoy the best moments from this past weekend in Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Ligue 1 Highlights -Latest Videos 8:51 min The best of Messi against Nantes 9:02 min Ligue 1 Round 14: All highlights 4:53 min Ligue 1 Round 14: All goals 2:13 min Ligue 1 Round 14: Best goals 0:52 min Ramos closer to PSG debut 1:29 min Vinicius out to match Ronaldo 3:06 min Mourinho buys Afena-Gyan shoes 2:06 min Aulas: Lyon should not be punished over Payet hit 9:10 min Auxerre misses a chance to jump to second 2:49 min Benzia scores for Dijon to make it 3-1