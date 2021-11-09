Ligue 1 Round 13: Best goals November 9, 2021 18:54 2:19 min Enjoy the best strikes from the round 13 in the Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Ligue 1 Top Goals -Latest Videos 1:25 min COVID outbreak threatens German squad 5:08 min Ligue 1 Round 13: All goals 2:03 min Xavi starts work as Barcelona head coach 2:19 min Ligue 1 Round 13: Best goals 2:00 min Neymar’s big night 3:16 min Zanele Nhlapho gives the lead to Mamelodi Sundowns 8:08 min Vihiga Queens grabs the 3 points against ASFAR 2:14 min Leao: "The finals are to be won" 2:15 min Jentrix MilImu scores the second for Vihiga Queens 1:02 min Pogba will miss World Cup qualifiers due to injury