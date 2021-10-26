Ligue 1 Round 11: Top Goals October 26, 2021 14:47 2:24 min Enjoy the best strikes from this weekend's action at the Ligue 1, exclusively, on beIN SPORTS. Ligue 1 Ligue 1 Top Goals -Latest Videos 2:06 min Ligue 1 Round 11: Best saves 2:24 min Ligue 1 Round 11: Top Goals 0:37 min Koeman: If it is no fun, I'll quit 3:57 min Messi isolated at PSG – Henry 5:05 min Burak Yilmaz's match vs. Brest 12:05 min Larin's brace helps Besiktas defeat Galatasaray 3:15 min Destanoglu saves a Galatasaray penalty 2:32 min Cyle Larin gives the Black Eagles the lead 1:48 min Cyle Larin equalizes for Besiktas 2:49 min Galatasaray scores first in the Istanbul derby